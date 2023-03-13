Hartford

Overturned Vehicle Causing Delays on I-84 East in Hartford

CT DOT

An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 84 east in Hartford on Monday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said there is an overturned vehicle between exits 48 and 49.

At this time, the right three lanes of the highway are closed.

It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

There is more than 3 miles of congestion in the area.

