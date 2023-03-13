Overturned Vehicle Causing Delays on I-84 East in Hartford

An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 84 east in Hartford on Monday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said there is an overturned vehicle between exits 48 and 49.

At this time, the right three lanes of the highway are closed.

It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is more than 3 miles of congestion in the area.