An overturned vehicle has closed part of Interstate 84 in Middlebury on Wednesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said I-84 west is closed between exits 17 and 16 after a vehicle overturned.

There is also more than a mile of congestion between exits 20 and 16, officials added.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

Authorities have not released an estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.