Interstate 84 east in Waterbury has reopened after an overturned vehicle closed multiple lanes on Tuesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the overturned vehicle was between exits 22 and 23 and the left and center lanes were closed. The highway has since fully reopened.

There was more than two miles of traffic reported in the area with congestion between exits 17 and 22. It has since cleared.

It's unclear if anyone was injured..