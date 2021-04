An overturned vehicle has closed part of Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday, according to state Dept. of Transportation officials.

Authorities said the two right lanes of I-84 west between exits 46 and 45 are closed.

Fire trucks can be seen blocking some of the lanes of the highway.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

There's no word on how long the highway will be closed for.