Owner Frustrated Over Trailer Theft in Voluntown

An early morning theft that’s leaving a Voluntown woman frustrated and angry. She says a trailer was taken earlier this week, filled with dog and cat food meant for a local shelter and people in need.

Now, she’s looking for the community’s help.

“I’m working so some thief can enjoy that trailer. That’s a heavy hit you know?”

Empty parking spaces is all that’s left for Raina Spaziani. Her trailer was stolen out of a small shopping center in Voluntown just after midnight Monday morning, with the thief captured on surveillance camera leaving in a red SUV.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Couldn’t power the lights or the brakes. His vehicle was not capable of doing that. This was a 7 by 16 dual axle trailer,” she said.

Spaziani says the trailer hasn’t been fully paid for and was supposed to have the floors worked on before it hit the road.

“It wasn’t insured. It wasn’t even insured yet, so I knew we lost everything," Spaziani said.

Inside was between $6,000 to $7,000 worth of dog and cat food meant for local shelters and people in need.

Spaziani, who helps run a cat shelter in Woodstock, says it was a lifeline for pet owners.

“We help seniors. We help low-income. Whoever needs that food, gets it. There’s no cost to them or anything like that,” she said.

She had other trailers in this shopping center, but brought them back to her home after the theft. She feels her trust was violated.

“These trailers have been here for 15 years, and it’s a small, small town. You trust everybody. You think locking it up, you’re fine,” she said.

Spaziani has this message to the thief.

“Bring our trailer back. We need that trailer a lot more than you do. Buy your own trailer,” she said.

Anyone with information about this stolen trailer is being asked to contact state police.