Oxford church provides sanctuary during Sunday's damaging storm

Providing refuge during an uncertain time. A local church in Oxford was a place of shelter for people stranded during Sunday’s storm.

The pastor said providing a safe place is what they’re there for.

Sunday’s storm in Oxford was a treacherous time for drivers. That included Reverend Karen Jodice who was out at the time.

“It was a scary situation. Just wasn’t sure if I was able to get home or if I’d be safe, spending the night by the side of the road,” she said.

The heavy rain and flooding made roads impassable, causing people to seek refuge. Jodice said her phone rang with people asking if they could shelter in her church, the Oxford Congregational United Church of Christ, where she’s a pastor.

“It came out to be about 25 people plus our church members, so we opened up the church,” she said.

Jodice said the church’s location on top of a hill provided a sense of safety as Route 67 below began flooding.

“People were able to get to safety in the parking lot. We’re grateful for that,” she said.

Jodice said people huddled inside the church with members providing coffee and snacks as they waited. A few hours later, some people were able to make their way home.

“That’s what the church is for. To help people in times of need and there’s been a lot of that and a lot of people helping,” she said.

Jodice said her church is speaking with other community members on how to help with the town’s recovery.

“Either through financial resources or finding ways for people to donate actual physical goods or money,” she said.

The church is also offering up their parking lot to any nearby businesses who may need the space with lots just across the street damaged or swept away during the storm.