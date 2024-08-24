Oxford community brings businesses together to assist people affected by flooding

"I can't even thank everyone for the things they've done. It's just been incredible," said Elizabeth Tsimbidaros while fighting back tears.

The resident from Southbury described what it was like to see the storm hit her neighborhood last week.

"We ended up with water rushing in like a river and it filled up our basement to the ceiling," said Tsimbidaros.

And she says it feels like she's living a nightmare.

"Forty years of my memories and my life are in a dumpster right now," she said.

But her neighbors are offering their help. One of them even offered her home for the time being, which she says is making the situation a little more bearable.

Community members in Oxford, one of the hardest hit towns, are trying do the same for flood victims like her.

"During the good times, Quarry Walk is a place for community. During the bad times, even more so," said property manager Kathy Ekstrom.

Ekstrom of Haynes Development's Quarry Walk, a mixed-use residential and retail space, says she wanted to do something to help home and business owners affected by the flood.

On Saturday, she hosted what was called the Quarry Walk Rebuild Expo, where dozens of companies from around the state were offered their resources, education, and advice for people in need.

"Anywhere from new flooring to power washing to generators to propane tanks, you name it," said Ekstrom.

An excavating company based in Bethel was there as well. Datin Bros. Inc had just helped a customer from Southbury who lost their driveway in the storm.

"They couldn't get in, they couldn't get out. We were up here Monday morning, you know, trying to get them back on their feet," said Cynthia Datin.

That's been the focus all week - rebuilding and helping people bounce back.

"We're doing little acts of kindness to big things. In the grand scheme of things, this is just a small drop in the bucket, but we're hoping to make people's lives better," said Ekstrom.