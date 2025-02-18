Oxford community continues to rebuild 6 months after devastating flooding

It has been six months to the day since devastating flooding swept through the Naugatuck Valley, claiming at least two lives and leaving unfathomable damage in its wake.

We were at Creative Starts Learning Center in Oxford right as they were starting naptime. Little heads resting easy in their new space.

On Aug. 18, flooding ripped through the area and brought upwards of five feet of water to the learning center, completely devastating it.

“On the walk people were like, 'you don’t want to go up there, it’s heartbreaking' and it was, it was heartbreaking seeing everything," Samantha Ottowell, a teacher at the center, said.

Ottowell said she remembers having to park far away from the learning center and walking to it just to check on its condition.

She arrived to an effort underway to clean up what was left of books, toys and belongings left behind. Demolition began the next day.

“Even though it was destroyed, to continue to destroy something, a place we all loved so much, had so many memories, that was really hard,” she said.

Their goal was to recover as fast as possible. Owner Marta Saklawska said recovery started immediately.

With the help of the town, within just two and a half weeks, they were able to temporarily move to an old school and keep going.

The bigger challenge was rebuilding the original center.

“It motivates and pushes you when you know families are counting on you,” Saklawska said.

In just three months, with the support of an army of volunteers and a community outpouring of support, they were reopened.

It was a lesson in community Saklawska said she won't soon forget.

“You kind of have to trust there are people out there willing to help, and keep your head up,” she said.

There are still a few details to finish, like putting in some new windows. But though the process was tough, the teachers say having the kids back in their own space, keeps everyone moving.

“There is nothing that brings a smile to kids’ faces than coming back to school,” Ottowell said.

Up and down Route 67, homes and businesses are in varying states of repair.

“Open two months, then closed for two months,” Victorio Perez said about La Terraza restaurant.

It was one of the first spots we checked in with on Aug. 19, following the flooding. The small restaurant had been open for two months before the flooding rolled through, shutting their doors.

“The whole parking lot was gone,” Perez said of the damage.

The level of destruction was unfathomable for the small business. The rebuild they say was supported by the community.

“A lot of people were helping,’ Perez said.

They are working on bringing back customers and growing their business. After a loss of two months, they are still one of the newer businesses on the block.

Looking back over six months of images and videos, the flooding was a reminder of nature's power.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about the two people that died,” First Selectman George Temple said.

Ethelyn Joiner and Audrey Rostkowski were both killed when they were swept away by floodwater. Following the tragedy, Temple said he was stunned by the community’s resilience.

“To see this town pitch in, and it didn’t take long to notice I had a hell of a team behind me,” he said.

He said he remembers driving down Route 67 in the days following the flooding and feeling alone. Wondering how the town would recover from the event.

Six months later, work remains on a few roads and bridges in town, and Temple made a point to ensure residents near damaged infrastructure know the town hasn’t forgotten about them.

Much of the build back he said has been done with the future in mind. With the assistance of FEMA, the town engineer and the Army Corps of Engineers, they plan to make adjustments to the “Little River” and other waterways to ensure they are taking care of the ecosystem and are more prepared for future flooding.

“It’s not haphazard or willy-nilly, we have spent a lot of time to plan what we are doing and how we are doing it,” Temple said.

He noted the work will continue, and the road to funding the rebuild is still being determined. Because the work isn’t done, the cost of the damage continues to go up.

But six months later, he said there is no community he’d rather be going through this with.

“I’m really proud of…proud of this town,” Temple said.

The first selectman also notes he is planning on working with the town on creating a memorial for the flooding and flood victims. He hopes to have something ready to mark one year.