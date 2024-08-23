Oxford home and business owners asked to report damages for federal aid

Oxford Town Hall was packed on Friday with people looking for answers on how to get federal aid after their homes and businesses were destroyed during Sunday’s historic storm.

“Hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars, it’s land that is gone,” Jayne H., of Oxford, said.

Jayne said six cottages on her 4-acre property were washed away.

“It’s devastating, just devastating, at least we have good memories there, our son was raised there,” Jayne said.

Albert Turcott described his miniature golf business of over three decades as ground zero.

“I know the building that houses the golf clubs and balls, we found part of it wrapped around the tree further down the river,” Turcott said.

Congressman Jim Himes said impacted home and business owners need to take pictures of damage, write a summary and then send that information to the CT Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

“The federal delegation, including myself, has been lobbying the White House for this declaration, but what we need right now is for those damage estimates to be reported,” Himes said.

Himes said in order for President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster, the state must provide proof of damage. In New Haven County, damages must total $4.4 million, and in Fairfield County, $3.9 million.

“Again, I don’t want to speculate but those aren’t super high numbers given the magnitude of what we have suffered here,” Himes said.

The federal delegation is lobbying for three programs to help small business with loans, uninsured homeowners with repairs, and local towns with expenses.

You can submit your damages and estimates of repairs here.