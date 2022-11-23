Package Stores in Connecticut Closed on Thanksgiving Day

If you need to stock up your liquor cabinet for your Thanksgiving celebration you will have to get it done by tonight.

That's because package stores in Connecticut will be closed tomorrow for the holiday. They are closed and grocery stores are not permitted to sell alcohol on Thanksgiving Day by law.

“We know that families are in the home stretch of planning their Thanksgiving meals, and alcohol purchases may be a part of that process,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull in a statement. “If you plan to include alcohol in your holiday plans, make those purchases today. As always, we remind the public to use alcohol responsibly this Thanksgiving, no matter who you may have at your dinner table.”

Package stores will be open again on Friday.