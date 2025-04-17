Paier College in Bridgeport sends closure notice to state

Paier College in Bridgeport has notified the state of their intention to shut down.

The president of the college let the state know they're withdrawing their authorization to operate on Tuesday, according to the Office of Higher Education.

The private for-profit art school has been closed since last fall and has previously filed an appeal in an effort to reopen.

Last month, Paier College lost its national accreditation with the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges.

The college didn't provide a specific reason for the closure.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the college for comment but hasn't yet heard back.

On their website, Paier College said they aim to prepare students for careers in design, art, business, communications and coding.