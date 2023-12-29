Pair altered odometers before selling used cars to unsuspecting buyers: police

Monroe police have arrested two men accused of buying cars at auction and altering the odometers before reselling them to unsuspecting customers.

Police received a complaint in October from someone who said they bought a car off of Facebook Marketplace. The victim met the sellers in a parking lot in Monroe and paid cash for the car.

The victim couldn't register the vehicle and learned through a CarFax that the last reported mileage on the vehicle was 219,000 miles. The odometer on the car read 121,000 miles.

Monroe detectives investigated and learned the car was purchased by a dealership in Massachusetts and then resold to an auction house in Connecticut. It was then sold at auction with 219,000 miles on it 13 days before it was then sold to the victim.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After tracking down who created the Facebook Marketplace post, police identified two suspects. This week, police arrested 25-year-old Edgar Gonzalez and 21-year-old Elmer Pacheco-Diaz.

Police believe the pair were part of a scheme to buy cars at auction, alter the mileage, and then resell the vehicles at inflated prices to unsuspecting victims.

Pacheco-Diaz is charged with first-degree forgery, first-degree conspiracy to commit forgery, second-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, illegal tampering with an odometer, and other charges. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court Jan. 3.

Gonzalez is charged with third-degree telephone fraud, second-degree criminal attempt at larceny, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, third-degree conspriacy to commit larceny, first-degree conspriacy to commit forgery, and conspiracy to commit illegal tampering with an odometer. He was held on $75,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Monroe police believe there are other victims and are asking anyone who bought a car from Pacheco-Diaz or Gonzalez to call the Detective Division at (203) 452-2831.