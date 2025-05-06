Hartford

Pair chose state police barracks driveway to carry out prostitution transaction: police

State police arrested a man and woman early Tuesday on prostitution and other charges after they parked and blocked the driveway of State Police Troop H, according to state police.

A trooper arrived at the barracks in Hartford around 12:30 a.m. and attempted to pull into the restricted access parking lot and found the gated entry blocked by a white Porsche Macan.

The trooper got out to check on the people inside the vehicle and found the man in the driver's seat and woman in the passenger seat in "various states of undress engaged in lewd activities," state police said.

The two were ordered out of the vehicle and they complied.

The man showed signs of impairment and failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test.

State police said the woman did not admit to taking money for sex, troopers found $30 in her purse and she later admitted to engaging in sex work. They also found fentynal and crack cocaine in her purse, according to state police.

The man was charged with soliciting sexual acts/exchange for sexual conduct, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, improper parking, and third-degree criminal trespass.

The woman was charged with soliciting sexual acts/exchange for sexual conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal trespass.

