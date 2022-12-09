Pair of Handguns Found in East Granby Elementary Student's Belongings: Police

An East Granby man was charged after State Police say a local student was found with two handguns in their belongings Friday.

Staff at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School made the discovery during the late morning hours when school was in session and immediately secured the two firearms.

No one was injured and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Both handguns were determined to be owned by Kenneth Pariaug of East Granby. Pariaug was subsequently takne into custody and charged with reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

He was released on a $10,000 surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court later this month.

State Police did not release any further details pertaining to the relationship between Pariaug and the student.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the East Granby Superintendent's office, but they have not responded to our request for comment yet.