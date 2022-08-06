Pair of Motorcyclists Seriously Injured in Fairfield Crash

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Fairfield Saturday evening.

Police say it happened around 5:45 at the corner of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street.

A motorcycle was traveling down Coolidge Street when, for reasons not yet known, it collided with a van that was traveling west on Commerce Drive.

The two occupants aboard the motorcycle were thrown from their vehicle and taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver and only occupant of the van was not injured.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. Witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact Fairfield Police at 203-254-4800.