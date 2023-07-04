Parade marchers turn up the volume in Windham's 38th annual Boom Box Parade

It is a unique and long-lasting Fourth of July tradition here in Connecticut - the “Boom Box Parade" - and on Tuesday, it took to the streets of Windham for the 38th time.

What may be an antique to some, is the centerpiece attraction at this celebration. Portable stereos, a 1980s relic, provided the soundtrack for the eclectic street party.

“Every year I come,” said Glastonbury’s Amy Bouchard. “I was so excited that it stopped raining so we could come.”

Sandwiched between morning rain and afternoon thunderstorms, the tradition continued.

“I came prepared,” said Victoria Thomas, showing her umbrella.

Luckily, no umbrella was necessary for the 11 a.m. start. Community members marched, as some did gymnastics-like flips and youth cheerleaders waived pom-poms.

The tradition dates back to 1986. City leaders and WILI radio creatively found a solution to not having a marching band, instead inviting people to march with boom box stereos.

Many people, like Christopher Dean, were marching while holding their radios high above their head.

“They’re sore,” said Dean with a laugh, describing how his arms felt after marching the parade’s distance while hoisting his boom box.

With costume-clad marchers, a wide variety of vehicles and floats, community pride was clear. Even Windham’s mayor, with his grandson on his shoulders, had a radio blaring.

“I’ve used it in all 38 parades,” said Tom Devivo. “I’ve used it in every single one."

In outfits of red, white and blue, patriotism was on display as spectators celebrated America’s 247th birthday and those in the Windham community wouldn’t miss the Boom Box Parade.

“It’s great. I come every year with the family. It’s awesome,” said Windham’s Joseph George, while wearing American flag colors from head to toe.

Perhaps, though, no one was happier than one of the event’s founding fathers: WILI radio host Wayne Norman.

“Given the weather today, it was great,” he said, thankful for the droves of people who came out to celebrate the holiday in such a uniquely traditional fashion.