Paraprofessional Had Loaded Gun at New Haven School: Police

A paraprofessional at the Brennan-Rogers School in New Haven has been arrested after being found with a handgun at school, police said.

Police said they received a call from the school just after noon after a paraprofessional made a comment about bringing a weapon to school, police said.

She told them she had a registered handgun in her vehicle, but it was found on her, police said.

She was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and breach of peace. Bond was set at $50,000.

