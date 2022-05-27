Middletown

Parent Arrested After being Accused of Threatening Staff at a School in Middletown: Police

NBC Connecticut

Vinal Technical High School went into secure mode on Wednesday officials said, after a parent who had received administrative discipline allegedly threatened a staff member over the phone.

According to the Connecticut State Police, the trooper assigned as the school resource officer located at 60 Daniels Street in Middletown, was contacted by the school principal around 8:20 a.m.

Police said it was reported that a parent of a student who had received administrative discipline had allegedly expressed a threat to a staff member over the phone after they would not connect her to another faculty member.

The school took caution and went into secure mode, which is a step under a lockdown.

Police said during secure mode, all doors and windows are locked, and no visitors are allowed inside. Classes, however, can continue regularly indoors.

The secure mode was lifted around 11:50 a.m., police said, and the parent was arrested. The parent posted the $50,000 bond and was later released.

The parent is facing multiple charges, including second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening.

The parent appeared in court yesterday.

This article tagged under:

MiddletownVinal Tech
