Parents arrested after child found with drugs in their system at Windsor Locks motel

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The parents of a child found with cocaine and meth in their system at a motel in Windsor Locks have been arrested.

The police department said they were notified of a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation at Bradley Inn on Ella Grasso Turnpike on Sept. 4.

Authorities said they removed a child from a motel room and later discovered that there were drugs in the child's system, including cocaine and methamphetamine.

They child was with his two parents at the time of the incident, according to police.

Windsor Locks police obtained a search warrant for the motel room and found what appeared to be narcotics and fentanyl inside.

A building inspector responded to the scene and said the room was in deplorable condition, according to police.

Police said they arrested 39-year-old Samantha Levesque and 43-year-old Robert Gravelle were arrested on Oct. 11. They face charges including risk of injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

They are expected to appear in court on Nov. 25. The investigation remains ongoing.

