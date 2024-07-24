Parents confront Bethany leaders amid sexual assault case involving kids

A tense and fiery meeting took place as parents confronted town leaders in Bethany amid a sexual assault case involving kids.

Many families felt they were left in the dark as the investigation was underway.

It was standing room only during a special meeting in Bethany as parents wanted to learn more about a former town employee charged with sexually assaulting young girls.

“Why the investigation took so long? Why there was no communication from the school, the town, the state police? Why none of us were notified?” said Nicole Wetmore, of Bethany.

State Police arrested Anthony Mastrangelo last month for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple young girls.

Investigators say the 25-year-old was a parks and rec department worker in Bethany and some of the assaults took place at town programs.

While the investigation started back in 2022, many in the community were upset the town kept quiet about it until recently.

The first selectman – who provided few details – argued changes to laws were needed to allow for more transparency.

“The whole process stinks. This whole way they investigate things and inform people or don’t inform people is horrible,” said Paula Cofranceso, R – Bethany First Selectman.

Cofranceso also explained some changes to policies and procedures that had already taken place.

The town is also in the process of hiring an independent attorney to review its actions.

There’s also a special meeting on Wednesday where the Parks and Rec director could face punishment or even be fired.