Parents of hit-and-run victim receive visas to be by their son's hospital bedside

Bryan Calle’s parents are praying for a miracle.

“It was hard to see my son in that state,” Segundo Calle said in Spanish.

Segundo and Rosa Called arrived from Ecuador at JFK International Airport on Sunday and immediately traveled to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where their 17-year-old son is in a medically induced coma.

“It is a serious, serious brain injury,” family attorney Ioannis Kaloidis said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bryan’s parents describe him as a happy teenager, who was working two jobs to help his family and came to Connecticut to pursue the American dream.

Segundo said his son wanted to study and attend high school in Connecticut. The couple is thankful for the support from the community, doctors and Sen. Chris Murphy's office who assisted the family in getting humanitarian visas.

Bryan was coming home from work on his scooter when he was hit by a car. Police arrested 58-year-old John Egan after he allegedly struck Bryan and left the scene.

“There is no grudge in my heart,” Segundo said.

The family said they have no hate toward Egan, they only wish he stayed and called for help.

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video from a restaurant shows Egan consumed 14 alcoholic drinks and then went to a second location and got two more drinks before the crash.

“Neither parent has said negative things about the individual that was driving the vehicle. They are praying for him; they know this is difficult for him. This is difficult for everyone,” Kaloidis said.

Egan, who resigned from being the chairman of the Waterbury zoning commission, turned himself in and is facing charges including evading responsibility causing physical injury or death.

Egan is scheduled to appear in court on June 12. His attorney did not provide a comment.