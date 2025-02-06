Parents stress importance of out-of-district special education placements

Special education is getting a financial boost here in Connecticut. Governor Ned Lamont is proposing more money for it in his new budget proposal focusing on building local programs.

But some parents are worried about possible changes.

“I couldn't ask for anything more honestly. He's made friends. He never had any friends,” Marla Ulatowski, of Cheshire, said.

Ulatowski has nothing but praise for the progress she’s seen at a therapeutic day school her 11-year-old son attends. Diagnosed with autism, her son had bounced in and out of Cheshire Public Schools due to behavioral issues.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She said the out-of-district placement has worked and wants to keep it that way.

“These aren't the children that you want to turn their lives upside down by pulling them from a placement,” Ulatowski said.

The placements cost a lot of money for school districts. The state education commissioner said more than 91,000 students across Connecticut get special education services.

In response, Governor Ned Lamont announced $40 million in his proposed budget to boost reimbursement to districts.

Governor Ned Lamont's budget proposal includes plans for local special education programs. $54 million will be available through grants and subsidies to help build programs and cut costs.

“I have seen and heard firsthand how a program can make a lifelong difference for these kids,” he said.

The governor also proposed another $14 million to help local districts create programs where special needs students can stay in their home school districts.

But Sarah Pelletier, of Seymour, said her son, who suffers from a social emotional disturbance, needs his out-of-district placement.

“He still requires a lot of intervention and public school can't offer that,” Pelletier said.

She and Ulatowski argue every child has different needs and hope lawmakers understand that there’s still a need for out-of-district placement for some.

“They fight so hard for their children to get them their appropriate placement,” Ulatowski said.

As far the increased funding itself, both parents say it’s a start, but nowhere near enough to help all special needs students across the state.