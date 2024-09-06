Parents, teachers urge CT families to lock up firearms in wake of Georgia school shooting

Days after a 14-year-old shot and killed two students and two teachers at a Georgia school, parents and teachers are pleading with Connecticut families to focus on gun safety.

A group of speakers gathered in New Haven for a press conference Friday that was planned weeks ago.

Officials said Wednesday’s shooting at Apalachee High School was a tragic reminder of why the event was needed.

“On Wednesday, two students and two teachers in Georgia went to school - a place that is supposed to be very safe - and they never came home,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D, Connecticut) said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Parents and school officials pleaded for parents to lock up firearms to prevent children from bringing them to school.

“Students can’t learn and teachers can’t teach if they aren’t safe and don’t feel safe in our schools,” New Haven Superintendent of Schools Madeline Negron said.

Negron made a similar plea in a letter to parents last week.

Lawmakers approved a bill last year that expanded Connecticut’s requirements on gun storage.

The new law builds upon 2019’s Ethan’s Law and now requires owners to lock up all firearms when not in use, even if they don’t have children.

“Let me be clear: if you are in your home and you have a gun that is not on your person, it must be secured,” Connecticut Against Gun Violence Interim Executive Director Melissa Kane said.

The Department of Public Health is also working on gun safety education materials it will send to primary care physicians to share with children and families.

“We've been taking lot of initiatives to approaching community gun violence from a public health lens,” said Colleen Violette, manager for DPH’s newly created Office of Firearm Injury Prevention.

The Newtown Action Alliance has organized a gun buyback for Oct. 5.

Police in Guilford, Hartford, Meriden, Middletown, Newtown, Norwalk, Stamford and Waterbury will offer gift cards in exchange for firearms brought to locations between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Gift cards range from $25 for single- and double-shot handguns to $200 for any firearms considered assault weapons under Connecticut law.