Parents and teachers worry about potential cuts to federal funding for education

Parents, teachers and others stood together against possible cuts to federal funding for education in Manchester on Monday.

They worry valuable services could be impacted including that support low-income students, early childhood education, children with disabilities and more.

“Special needs students are our most vulnerable and their needs should never be compromised,” Darlene Wentworth, of Manchester, said.

CEA – the teachers' union – reports schools across the state receive more than $321 million in federal grant funding to help provide these types of programs.

Manchester’s share adds up to about $6.7 million.

“Any cut to funding, specifically IDEA, but all the other funds that we get, would leave us with a lot of tough decisions to make: cutting back on services, staff, resources. These are critical to students education and would leave a significant hole,” Matt Geary, Manchester Schools superintendent, said.

This comes as republicans in Washington craft a budget and have called for spending cuts.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes said some services tied to the Education Department are legally required.

“Even absent the department, districts will still be responsible for meeting those requirements, which means one of two things have to happen: either local programs, other programs are cut, or local taxes go up to cover those programs,” Hayes said.

President Trump picked Connecticut’s Linda McMahon to lead the Education Department, though she has not yet been confirmed.

He has called for shutting down the department and recently said it was next for cuts amid reviews across the government.

“We haven't even done that so we could find as much as it $1.5 trillion worth of waste, fraud and abuse. If we do that, we can balance budgets,” Trump said.

The Senate has already approved a budget blueprint. The full House plans to act this week, and this is just the beginning of the process.