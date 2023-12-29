DOVER

LIVE UPDATE: DA addressing deaths of parents, teenage daughter at Dover, Mass. home

The district attorney said preliminary investigation indicates it was "a deadly incident of domestic violence" involving a man, woman and their daughter at a home on Wilson's Way

Police say they are investigating after a mother and father and their teenage daughter were found dead inside a home in Dover, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Dover police responded to a residence on Wilson's Way around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call from a family member who had stopped by to check on the family, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. When they arrived, police said they found a man, a woman and their teenage daughter dead. They secured the scene and contacted state police detectives attached to the district attorney's office to join the investigation.

The district attorney's office said the investigation is still in its very early stages, but it appears it was "a deadly incident of domestic violence." They said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Police were still working to contact family members, and additional details are expected to be released later Friday morning.

Dover and state police remained at the residence throughout the night, processing the scene.

Police at the scene of a house in Dover, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, where three family members were found dead the day before.
No further details were immediately available.

