MDC Reservoir

Parking Lot at MDC West Hartford Reservoir to Open at Full Capacity Today

The Metropolitan District Commission will open the parking lot at the West Hartford Reservoirs recreation area to full capacity today.

Part of the lot had been closed since last year as part of an effort to help safely manage the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the MDC.

The MDC is asking that all visitors only park in designated parking lots at the recreation area. They also remind everyone who visits to follow the Connecticut Department of Public Health guidelines, which include maintaining social distancing of 6-feet or more when walking, jogging, or biking.

This article tagged under:

MDC ReservoirMDC
