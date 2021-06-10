Parole Officer Accidentally Shoots Self in Leg in Waterbury: DOC

A parole officer accidentally shot them self during training at a gun range in Waterbury, according to a Department of Correction spokesperson.
The spokesperson said a DOC parole and community services officer sustained a leg injury after an "apparent inadvertent discharge of their weapon."
Parole staff members and firearms instructions at the scene helped the injured officer.
The parole officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to the spokesperson.
“Even though this appears to have been an unfortunate accident, I am proud of the way the Parole Officers responded without hesitation to care for their wounded colleague,” Director of the DOC’s Parole and Community Services Unit Eric Ellison said in a statement.
Officials said they cannot release the name of the individual due to medical privacy laws.
The DOC is investigating the incident.
