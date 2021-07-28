Part of Deming St. in South Windsor to be Closed for Water Main Work Through Sept.

Part of Deming Street in South Windsor will be closed for at least a month starting tomorrow for a water main installation project.

Officials said Deming Street between Buckland Road and Slater Street will be closed to thru traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting tomorrow. The road closure is expected to be in place through part of September.

According to officials, drivers will not be able to use Deming Street as a thru travel route. Local travel by residents and school buses will be allowed and driveway access will be maintained, they added.

Travel will be directed to Oakland Road to bypass the construction. Authorities said the detour is expected to be in place through September 15 while 2,400 feet of water main is installed.

The entire project should be completed by the end of October, they added.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone driving in the area is urged to be alert and drive cautiously.