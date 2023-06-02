Part of I-291 West Closed in Windsor After Truck Carrying Garbage Rolled Over

A tractor-trailer hauling garbage rolled over on Interstate 291 West in Windsor Friday morning and part of the road is shut down for the investigation.

State police said troopers responded to I-291 West near exit 2A in Windsor around 10:30 a.m. and firefighters also responded.

I-291 West to Interstate 91 South is shut down for the investigation, according to state police.

Anyone planning on traveling in the area is asked to use an alternate route.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.