Part of I-291 West Closed in Windsor After Truck Carrying Garbage Rolled Over

A tractor-trailer hauling garbage rolled over on Interstate 291 West in Windsor Friday morning and part of the road is shut down for the investigation.

State police said troopers responded to I-291 West near exit 2A in Windsor around 10:30 a.m. and firefighters also responded.

I-291 West to  Interstate 91 South is shut down for the investigation, according to state police.

Anyone planning on traveling in the area is asked to use an alternate route.

