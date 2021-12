The Town of Montville Volunteer Fire Service said Interstate 395 South is closed because of a motor vehicle crash.

Officials said the highway is closed between exits 9 and 5. The crash happened near exit 6.

It is unclear how long the highway will remain closed or if there are any injuries.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. The crash was reported at approximately 8 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.