State police are investigating a car crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden.

Police said I-691 westbound at exit 11 is closed.

Troopers are advising drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

#CTtraffic Interstate 691 Westbound, Exit 11 is closed. Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle accident in the area. Expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 19, 2020

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.