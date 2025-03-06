Part of I-691 West shut down in Meriden due to serious injury crash

Serious injuries are being reported in a car crash on Interstate 691 West in Meriden Thursday evening.

The state Department of Transportation says the Exit 1C to Route 15 North ramp is closed.

It's unknown when it'll reopen. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m.

State police said serious injuries have been reported. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 68 N/E.

No additional information was immediately available.