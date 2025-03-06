Traffic Alert

Part of I-691 West shut down in Meriden due to serious injury crash

CT DOT

Serious injuries are being reported in a car crash on Interstate 691 West in Meriden Thursday evening.

The state Department of Transportation says the Exit 1C to Route 15 North ramp is closed.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It's unknown when it'll reopen. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m.

State police said serious injuries have been reported. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 68 N/E.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Traffic Alert
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us