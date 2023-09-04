Part of I-84 East in East Hartford remains closed after gasoline tanker rollover and fire

Part of Interstate 84 East in East Hartford remains closed on Monday after a gasoline tanker rolled over and went up in flames the night before.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday night on the eastbound side of the highway. The gasoline tanker then went up in flames.

Fire officials said three people were taken to the hospital and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the tanker was carrying more than 8,000 gallons of gasoline.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The highway was shut down in both directions by Exit 60 on Sunday night. The westbound side has since fully reopened. The right lane of the eastbound side near Exits 59 and 60 remains closed. There is no estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.