Part of Interstate 91 in Meriden is closed following a car crash in the area, according to state police.

The crash happened on I-91 southbound near exit 17, troopers said.

#CTtraffic Interstate 91 Southbound, Exit 17 in the City of Meriden is closed. Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle accident in the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 22, 2021

It is unclear how long the highway will remain closed.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.