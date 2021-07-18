Injuries Reported After Car Overturns on I-91 in Enfield

Injuries are being reported after a car overturned on Interstate 91 in Enfield, according to police.

Officials with the CT Department of Transportation said the southbound side of the highway is currently closed between exits 49 and 48.

Connecticut state police said Troop H responded to a motor vehicle accident on the highway and injuries were reported.

Officials said an unknown amount of people were transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes as the highway is closed and traffic is being diverted.

The accident was reported at approximately 9:52 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.