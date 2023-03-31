Part of I-95 North Closed in New Haven After Crash With Serious Injuries

Multiple lanes of traffic are closed on Interstate 95 in New Haven because of a crash with serious injuries.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to a car accident on I-95 North in the area of exit 51 at about 7 p.m.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police say several lanes of traffic remain closed at this time.

The state Department of Transportation is at the scene.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to take alternate routes and plan for delays. It's unknown when the highway will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.