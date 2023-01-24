I-95 South in East Lyme Reopens

Part of Interstate 95 South was closed in East Lyme after a crash Tuesday afternoon and there were miles of backed up traffic.
The southbound side of the highway was closed between exits 74 and 73 after a two-vehicle crash and the highway was congested for more than three and a half miles, between exits 81 and 74, according to CTRoads.org.
The right lane is closed on I-95 South between exits 73 and 72.
Traffic cameras showed an extensive backup.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.