I-95 South in East Lyme Reopens

Part of Interstate 95 South was closed in East Lyme after a crash Tuesday afternoon and there were miles of backed up traffic.

The southbound side of the highway was closed between exits 74 and 73 after a two-vehicle crash and the highway was congested for more than three and a half miles, between exits 81 and 74, according to CTRoads.org.

The right lane is closed on I-95 South between exits 73 and 72.

Traffic cameras showed an extensive backup.

