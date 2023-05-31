new haven

Part of Long Wharf Pier in New Haven Closed After Fire

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Fire

A part of New Haven's Long Wharf Pier is closed after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Coughlin said a portion of the pier caught fire and about 10 to 20 feet of it was burned.

Firefighters used a fire boat and ground crews to extinguish the blaze.

Part of the pier is closed off until it's determined to be structurally sound. There's no word yet on the cause, according to Coughlin.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unknown when the pier will reopen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

new havenfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us