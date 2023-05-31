Part of Long Wharf Pier in New Haven Closed After Fire

A part of New Haven's Long Wharf Pier is closed after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Coughlin said a portion of the pier caught fire and about 10 to 20 feet of it was burned.

Firefighters used a fire boat and ground crews to extinguish the blaze.

Part of the pier is closed off until it's determined to be structurally sound. There's no word yet on the cause, according to Coughlin.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unknown when the pier will reopen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.