Crews Investigating Fatal Fire on Park Street in Hartford

A man died in a fire in an apartment building on Park Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. on the second floor of the building at 188 Park Street.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to put the fire out quickly, but found a man dead on a couch in the second-floor apartment, fire officials said.

They don't know the victim's age and have not released an identity.

Fire officials said the victim was the only person in the building at the time of the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

