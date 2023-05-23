Crews Investigating Fatal Fire on Park Street in Hartford

A man died in a fire in an apartment building on Park Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. on the second floor of the building at 188 Park Street.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to put the fire out quickly, but found a man dead on a couch in the second-floor apartment, fire officials said.

They don't know the victim's age and have not released an identity.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fire officials said the victim was the only person in the building at the time of the fire.

🚨 Park St closed due to residential building fire between Hudson St and Cedar Street 🚨 Please seek alternate route. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 23, 2023

No additional information was immediately available.