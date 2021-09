Two dogs died in a fire in Granby Wednesday morning.

Police a driver who was passing by noticed smoke coming from windows of a single-family home on Salmon Brook Street, Route 10, at 8:15 a.m.

Police said residents were not home at the time, but two dogs died.

The road has closed, but has reopened.