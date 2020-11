Part of Route 2 in Glastonbury is closed after a vehicle overturned on the highway.

The accident happened on Route 2 westbound between exits 10 and 8, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

The DOT is reporting the left lane of traffic is closed.

The accident was reported at approximately 6:45 p.m.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.