Part of Route 2 in Preston Closed Due to Crash

A crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of a busy roadway in Preston.

It happened around 8:30 Saturday night on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Maynard Hill Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

While details remain limited, officials say that a vehicle was also involved in the crash. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Route 2 East is closed while police investigate. Officials haven't said when they anticipate that part of Route 2 to reopen.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.