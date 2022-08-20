Part of Route 2 in Preston Closed Due to Crash

A crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of a busy roadway in Preston.
It happened around 8:30 Saturday night on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Maynard Hill Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.
While details remain limited, officials say that a vehicle was also involved in the crash. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Route 2 East is closed while police investigate. Officials haven't said when they anticipate that part of Route 2 to reopen.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.