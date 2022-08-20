Preston

Part of Route 2 in Preston Closed Due to Crash

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of a busy roadway in Preston.

It happened around 8:30 Saturday night on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Maynard Hill Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

While details remain limited, officials say that a vehicle was also involved in the crash. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Route 2 East is closed while police investigate. Officials haven't said when they anticipate that part of Route 2 to reopen.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

Prestoncrashcrash investigationmotorcycle crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us