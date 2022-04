Route 2 in Stonington is shut down at the ramp to Interstate 95 South.

State police said it is closed for an investigation into a crash and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

#CTTraffic RT 2 in Stonington is shut down at the ramp to I-95 southbound for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 19, 2022

No additional information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.