An overnight crash has shut down a portion of Route 34 in Seymour and the road remains closed Thursday morning.

Police have been investigating the two crash since about 10:45 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Route 34 is closed between Buckingham Road and River Bend Road.

There has not been any information released on possible injuries or what may have caused the accident.

Police are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

Check back in with NBC Connecticut for updates.