1 Dead, 2 Injured After Crash Involving Multiple Motorcycles on Route 372 in Berlin

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving multiple motorcycles on Route 372 in Berlin, fire officials said.

Authorities said they responded to an accident involving multiple motorcycles on Route 372 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found that three motorcyclists traveling together were involved in the accident.

Fire personnel said one of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital via Lifestar with critical injuries.

A third motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, officials said.

Police closed Route 372 between the Route 9 ramp to Middletown Road while they investigated the crash but the road has since reopened.

