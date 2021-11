Part of Route 9 North is closed in Berlin after a crash and state police said there are serious injuries.

One vehicle was involved and rolled over, according to state police. The road is closed at exit 22.

#CTTraffic Route 9 Northbound at exit 22 in Berlin is CLOSED due to a single vehicle, serious injury rollover accident. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 10, 2021

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.