Part of Whitney Avenue in Hamden in closed after crash

Part of Whitney Avenue in Hamden is closed after a driver hit a pole early Thursday morning and the driver has minor injuries.

The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. in the area of 3800 Whitney Ave. and the pole needs to be repaired.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Whitney Avenue will be closed between Shepard Avenue and Lawrence Road while repairs are made.

