Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort

The district attorney's office said preliminary indications suggest the body had been in the water for "a considerable amount of time"

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend.

Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.

The district attorney's office said preliminary indications suggest the body had been in the water for "a considerable amount of time."

The matter remains under investigation by Brewster police, state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and the state medical examiner.

No further information was immediately available.

