Participants run with a purpose at 2023 Sailfest 5K Road Race

The last day of Sailfest is typically home to a 5K race.

On Sunday, dozens of people came together in front of Union Station in downtown New London.

Runners found their place at the starting line, and they'll tell you they run for all different reasons.

Some said they were there to accomplish big, personal goals.

"I'm part of this club that runs a race in every town or city in Connecticut," said Maggie Rose, of West Hartford.

Maggie Rose is part of Run 169. She says as she runs around the state, she hopes it inspires others to get involved in running. She said something resonated with her on a run in Fairfield last week.

"We ran by a house and there was a little girl -- I'm going to guess five or six, and I waved to her," said Rose. "I thought in my head, I hope this changes her life because it looked like she was the only one up in the house and maybe she'd say, 'Mom, can I do that?'"

Other runners were there to spend quality time with family. Sandy Collins from Plainville says she often runs with her grandson.

"He's my special one. Believe me, I love running with him. He's a great kid. He and I just ran a race yesterday," said Collins.

Then, there were runners like Molly, who have overcome major obstacles in life.

Her mother says she was born premature, weighing just over 3 pounds.

"And she was born with double hip dysplasia. So, they told me she would never walk," said Kimberly Joly, of Florida Keys, Florida.

But Molly defied the odds when she took her first steps at two years old. Her mother says she wore leg braces until she was four and then started to run.

"She's a special kid. You know, she can do whatever she wants," said Joly.

Sunday marked the 10-year-old's fifth 5K race, and she let us in on her strategy.

"I stop a little, and then I start running again," Molly said.

They all ran for different reasons, but the women contributed to one good cause.

Sunday's race supported Girls on the Run of Southeastern Connecticut, a non-profit program that teaches young women to run, build confidence, and stay healthy. Skills these women say are life-changing.

The race was just one part of New London's annual summer celebration. After, participants raced over to the rides, food, and vendors for the last day of Sailfest.