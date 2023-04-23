Partnership Turns Food Waste Into Renewable Energy

Imagine if the food you passed over at the grocery store could power the home of a local family.

That is what’s happening in Southington thanks to a partnership between Cingari Family ShopRite and Quantum Biopower. They are going beyond traditional composting and also producing sustainable energy to power Connecticut homes.

Dominick Cingari knows all too well that supermarkets can generate tons of food, packaging and other waste each month.

“One of the issues in Connecticut, and the same issue nationwide, one third of the food we produce is wasted,” Dominick Cingari, vice president of Cingari Family ShopRite, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

His 12 Connecticut stores have been bucking the trend for decades. Option one is donating items to food banks and charities. They have another solution for food that cannot be donated: sending it to Quantum Biopower.

“We're able to bring those here, where the entire case, the cardboard, the packaging, and the biodegradable food product can all be recycled, that could be composted,” Cingari said. “It's very rare. I haven't seen anyone else really doing it.”

Blue Earth Compost is also part of the initiative, transporting food waste from the grocery stores to the plant in Southington.

From the 12 Cingari ShopRite stores alone, 100 tons of food are delivered to Quantum Biopower every month: the equivalent of a 767 jet.

“A Jumbo Jet every month that's coming here, and not going into a landfill,” Cingari said.

Traditional composting is not the end of the process. First, the organic matter is removed from it’s packaging and processed.

“All that food waste goes into the large tank that's behind me,” Brian Paganini, Quantum Biopower Vice President and Managing Director, said. “Our facility is basically a giant steel stomach, and food waste is going into that steel stomach, and in that stomach are billions of microscopic bacteria consuming that food waste, and expelling methane.”

“We're capturing all that methane in the top of the tank and using that as a fuel to run the generator that's behind us, making electricity and hot water for the local community,” he said.

They’re harnessing the power of Mother Nature.

“We’re powering 800 homes within the Southington area with the power we make on this campus from recycled food waste,” Paganini said.

It’s not just food waste from Cingari Family ShopRite.

Quantum BioPower converts 40,000 tons of food waste each year into renewable energy. Connecticut produces roughly 500,000 tons of food waste each year, according to Quantum Biopower.

“Landfills are filling up fast,” Cingari said.

“It is a rare process, and one they see as an answer to the state’s landfill crisis.

"Connecticut years ago was heavily dependent on waste energy facilities,” Paganini said. “But unfortunately, as those facilities are shutting down and coming offline, we're left with a lot of waste that needs to find a new home.”

In this case, home means keeping the lights on for a Connecticut family.

Quantum Biopower is also producing mineral-rich compost and bagging the product.

“If you want to grow nice and big tomatoes, this is the stuff you use,” Paganini said.

Anyone who wants to buy the product to help grow vegetables will be able to find it on Cingari Family ShopRite shelves next month.